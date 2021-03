Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 19:21 Hits: 5

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazil Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled the criminal convictions against former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, restoring his political rights ahead of elections set for 2022, according to court documents seen by Reuters. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/09/brazil-supreme-court-judge-annuls-lula039s-convictions-restores-political-rights