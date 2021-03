Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 19:24 Hits: 5

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have tested positive for COVID-19 after showing minor symptoms, his office said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/syria-s-assad-and-his-wife-test-positive-for-covid-19-14362338