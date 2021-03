Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 19:24 Hits: 5

Brazil's government on Monday (Mar 8) pressed Pfizer for earlier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and sought to buy more AstraZeneca shots from other countries, as a deadly second wave of cases adds urgency to a lethargic vaccine rollout.

