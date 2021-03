Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 16:26 Hits: 4

During the 56th commemoration of the civil rights march in Selma, Alabama activists highlighted the continued need to protect voting rights. The Selma Bridge crossing in 1965, in which protestors were beaten by police, was a turning point in American civil rights.

