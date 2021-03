Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 09:35 Hits: 2

Although COVID-19 vaccines were developed in record time, the global effort to administer them has been plagued by inequities. But it is not too late to ensure that the current race against the coronavirus leaves a lasting legacy of improved public health for developing and emerging economies.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid-vaccination-infrastructure-foundation-for-universal-health-coverage-by-erik-berglof-2021-03