Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 10:50 Hits: 2

Recent macroeconomic figures and the accelerating pace of COVID-19 vaccination suggest that optimism about the US economy's prospects is justified. But to avoid snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, policymakers must press ahead with measures to lock in robust, sustainable, and inclusive long-term growth.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-recovery-policies-to-head-off-the-headwinds-by-mohamed-a-el-erian-2021-03