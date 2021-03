Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 12:05 Hits: 3

Hasan Gokal, the medical director of the Harris County, Texas COVID-19 response team, refused to let a vial of vaccine expire and sought out eligible recipients before the doses would have to be discarded. For his sound ethical reasoning, he was fired and faces criminal prosecution.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/gokal-texas-doctor-made-correct-vaccine-decision-by-peter-singer-2021-03