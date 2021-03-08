The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The doctor helping provide safe access to abortions around the world

Category: World Hits: 7

The doctor helping provide safe access to abortions around the world Some 25 million unsafe abortions take place around the world every year, according to the World Health Organization. It notes that while many places have improved access to safe care, 40 percent of women of childbearing age live in a country with highly restrictive abortion laws or where abortion is illegal. Dr. Rebecca Gomperts founded Women on Waves in a bid to empower women and provide safe access to abortions. She has sailed around the world providing information, medication and operations. She joined us for Perspective on International Women's Day.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/perspective/20210308-the-doctor-helping-provide-safe-access-to-abortions-around-the-world

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version