Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 17:48 Hits: 7

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, a source familiar with the study told Reuters on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/09/exclusive-study-in-brazil-indicates-sinovac-vaccine-works-against-p1-variant-found-in-brazil---source