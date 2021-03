Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 14:30 Hits: 7

The sudden rise of "special purpose acquisitions companies" and cryptocurrencies speaks less to the virtues of these vehicles than to the excesses of the current bull market. In the long term, these assets will mostly fall into the same category as speculative "growth stocks" today.

