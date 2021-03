Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 02:27 Hits: 4

A senior official with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has warned European Union members to hold off from giving national authorization for the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine until the agency finishes its safety review.

