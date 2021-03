Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 05:18 Hits: 4

In just a few months the opposition figure went from unknown stay-at-home mom to the leader of democratic Belarus. She told DW she's proud of both roles, and says that for millions of women, "the inner strength awoke."

