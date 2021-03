Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 08:17 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan will commence seat negotiations soon between its component parties for GE15, says Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/08/anwar-pakatan-parties-starting-ge15-seat-negotiations