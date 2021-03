Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 01:20 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: The outsized impact COVID-19 has had on women in some countries could result in an additional 10 million child marriages in this decade, according to a new analysis released on Monday (Mar 8) by UNICEF. "School closures, economic stress, service disruptions, pregnancy and parental ...

