Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in 2016 and later convicted of plotting to topple the government and sentenced to five years in jail. A British lawmaker said she was, however, summoned again to court.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/british-iranian-aid-worker-released-after-five-years-lawyer/a-56798893?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf