Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 14:29 Hits: 5

The trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin starts Monday over death of George Floyd, which sparked an international outcry. With so many fatal police shootings, why did this slaying lead to global protests?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-george-floyd-s-death-reignited-a-worldwide-movement/a-56781938?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf