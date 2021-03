Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 19:28 Hits: 5

The Bundesliga weekend was dominated by the Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland had raised Dortmund's hopes of a rare win in Bavaria, but Bayern and Robert Lewandowski had other plans.

