Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges, ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said. However, she faces a new court date in Iran on March 13 for charges including “spreading propaganda”.

