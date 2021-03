Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 14:23 Hits: 5

The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Sunday it conducted air strikes on Houthi military targets in Sanaa and other regions after the group launched armed drones towards Saudi Arabia.

