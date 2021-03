Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 14:42 Hits: 4

Israel took another step towards post-pandemic normalcy on Sunday, opening restaurants, bars and cafes to vaccinated "green pass" holders, with about 40 percent of the population fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

