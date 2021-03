Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 15:46 Hits: 4

Battered by Covid and online sales, one of Paris's best-known book sellers Gibert Jeune is to shut up shop in the city's historic literary and intellectual heart, a stone's throw from the banks of the Seine where the family-owned firm started out over 130 years ago.

