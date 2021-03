Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 19:09 Hits: 4

BARCELONA (Reuters) - At least 20 people were killed in a series of explosions in the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, local television station TVGE said. Read full story

