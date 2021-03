Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 18:17 Hits: 7

Swiss voters on Sunday (Mar 7) narrowly backed a ban on full face coverings in public places - a decision hailed by supporters as a move against radical Islam but branded sexist and racist by opponents.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/swiss-voters-narrowly-back-burqa-ban-14355008