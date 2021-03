Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 10:13 Hits: 1

LANGKAWI (Bernama): Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali received their first Covid-19 vaccine jab here on Sunday (March 7), and the former prime minister immediately urged the people to sign up for the immunisation programme. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/07/dr-m-gives-thumbs-up-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine