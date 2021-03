Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 04:50 Hits: 4

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's iconic first tweet on the platform is up for sale at a digital memorabilia auction. Bidding for the tweet has already reached $2.5 million.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/twitter-founder-s-first-tweet-draws-2-5-million-bid-at-auction/a-56797125?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf