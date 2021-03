Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 06:57 Hits: 4

Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators have vowed big turnouts Sunday as the junta regime intensifies its crackdown, following overnight raids in parts of Yangon which targeted officials from Aung San Suu Kyi's political party.

