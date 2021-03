Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 07:39 Hits: 5

KUANTAN (Bernama): The Communications and Multimedia Ministry will continue to play its role by assisting the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) in restoring the country’s tourism industry now that inter-district travel is allowed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/07/communications-ministry-to-assist-tourism-ministry-promote-tourism-industry-says-saifuddin