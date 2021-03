Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 07:50 Hits: 5

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey is selling his first tweet at auction, with bidding on March 6 reaching US$2mil (RM8.14mil) in a sign of the appetite for virtual objects authenticated through blockchain technology. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/03/07/twitter-founders-auction-of-a-tweet-draws-us2-mil-bid