Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 07:59 Hits: 6

GEORGE TOWN: Structural repairs on the fast lane of the Penang Bridge is expected to take two months following the completion of cable work repairs by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/07/structural-repairs-on-penang-bridge-expected-to-complete-in-two-months