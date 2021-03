Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 02:56 Hits: 3

BEIJING: Shirley Shi has received three offers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - through her hometown, her Beijing residential area and her office area - but the human resources manager is in no rush. "I'd like to keep an eye out for any adverse effects first," said Shi, who like many Chinese ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-covid-19-vaccine-herd-immunity-no-urgency-14353250