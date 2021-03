Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 18:12 Hits: 5

Myanmar authorities exhumed the body of a 19-year-old woman who was shot dead wearing a T-shirt that read "Everything will be OK" and their examination exonerated police from the killing, state television MRTV said on Saturday.

