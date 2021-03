Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 19:33 Hits: 7

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said a metallic barrier to wall off the presidential palace ahead of a planned women's march on International Women's Day was to avoid provocation and protect historic buildings from vandalism.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexican-president-defends-10-foot-barriers-to-wall-off-women-protesters-14351564