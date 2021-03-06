The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Car Bomb Explosion Kills at Least 20 in Somalia's Capital

A car bomb explosion caused at least 20 deaths and dozens of injured on Friday in  Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, the authorities reported.

The terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via radio Andalus. The suicide car bomb exploded outside the Lul Yemeni restaurant, a popular place among government officials and civilians. The terrorist said on the radio that they had attacked the official's meeting point.

The explosion took place during dinner time, with the restaurant full of people. In the blast's aftermath, a building near the restaurant collapse as the authorities still search for residents among the rubble.

“The blast was very heavy and caused massive destruction and civilian casualties. The operation is still going on to establish the exact number of casualties," Security Officer Mohamed Osman told reporters.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Car-Bomb-Explosion-Kills-at-Least-20-in-Somalias-Capital-20210305-0024.html

