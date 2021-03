Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 15:50 Hits: 4

A court in the Russian city of Vladimir has sentenced a man to three years in prison on a criminal charge of attacking a police officer during January 23 rallies in support of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/participant-in-navalny-rallies-gets-three-years-in-russian-prison/31136027.html