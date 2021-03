Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 07:05 Hits: 6

Opposition parties led by two former presidents will try to shake the grip of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara in a parliamentary election on Saturday, five months after a presidential vote that led todeadly unrest.

