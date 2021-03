Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 09:58 Hits: 8

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, in a bid to push forward peace talks with the Taliban, that his government was ready to discuss holding fresh elections, insisting that any new government should emerge through the democratic process.

