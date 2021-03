Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 12:59 Hits: 1

Germany's love for cars has put pedestrians at a dangerous disadvantage for decades. New legislation in Berlin aims to tip the balance, but the city faces a daunting task to make the law a reality.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-gets-germany-s-first-pedestrian-law/a-56480003?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf