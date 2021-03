Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 18:03 Hits: 1

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The 49-year-old looks likely to join Hertha Berlin, a move which is less strange than it appears.

