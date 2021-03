Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 12:16 Hits: 1

Angered by opposition leader Ousmane Sonko's arrest, his supporters took part in the worst civil unrest in the West African country in years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/at-least-4-dead-in-senegal-protests/a-56782432?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf