Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 15:16 Hits: 1

Wanted by Croatia under suspicion of multiple counts of murder, the alleged war criminal was taken in by police after flying to Germany from Belgrade.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-police-arrest-croatian-man-wanted-for-war-crimes/a-56787141?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf