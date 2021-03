Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 21:38 Hits: 2

The German rail carrier says the money will go to overhauling rails, switches and stations, as well as digital control systems. DB says the work will generate thousands of new jobs.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/deutsche-bahn-to-spend-%E2%82%AC12-7-billion-on-infrastructure-and-digitalization/a-56790038?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf