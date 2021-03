Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 16:19 Hits: 1

Europe’s vaccine solidarity got a boost on Friday after France said it could emulate Italy’s move to block coronavirus vaccine exports outside the European Union if that’s what is needed to enforce the bloc’s own contracts with drugs manufacturers.

