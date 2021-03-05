The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Accusations, ‘plots’ and violence: Political crisis in Senegal

Category: World Hits: 1

Accusations, ‘plots’ and violence: Political crisis in Senegal Fierce clashes between protesters and police continued for a second consecutive day in Senegal on Thursday, with at least one person killed in the violence. The country has been plunged into unrest after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was accused of rape in early February, a charge he claims is part of a political plot orchestrated by the country’s president, Macky Sall.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210305-accusations-plots-and-violence-political-crisis-in-senegal

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version