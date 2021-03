Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 18:18 Hits: 1

Despite a global pandemic and civil unrest, Pope Francis launched a three-day trip to Iraq Friday, the first pope ever to visit the dwindling Christian community in the country. He aims to bring attention to the plight of the church there, which dates back to the time of Jesus, and to promote interfaith peace.

