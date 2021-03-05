Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 19:11 Hits: 0

On the occasion of Pope Francis's visit to Iraq, which began Friday, FRANCE 24 went to meet Christians across the country: from Baghdad to Erbil, via Mosul and Qaraqosh. This episode looks at the predominantly Sunni Muslim city of Mosul, which Francis will visit Sunday. The city's strong Christian heritage was destroyed in the city during the war against the Islamic State group.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210305-mosul-s-remaining-christians-hope-pope-s-visit-will-encourage-others-to-return