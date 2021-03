Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 21:48 Hits: 1

Hundreds of people vaccinated against Covid-19 packed a Tel Aviv football stadium Friday for the first of four concerts organised by the municipality, as Israel eases virus restrictions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210305-glimpse-of-normalcy-hundreds-of-vaccinated-israelis-attend-tel-aviv-concert