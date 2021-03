Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 17:11 Hits: 0

Australian conservationists on Wednesday unveiled plans to build the world's first refuge for the platypus, to promote breeding and rehabilitation as the duck-billed mammal faces extinction due to climate change.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cna-lifestyle/lifestyle/australia-building-world-s-first-platypus-sanctuary-14322716