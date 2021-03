Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 19:50 Hits: 0

A 28-year-old Canadian who plowed a van into pedestrians in a deadly attack three years ago in Toronto was found guilty Wednesday of murdering 10 people and trying to kill 16 others.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/toronto-van-attacker-found-guilty-of-killing-10--injuring-16-14325406