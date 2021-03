Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 07:13 Hits: 0

The world's first dedicated platypus refuge will be established to rescue the unique Australian animals from climate change-fuelled crises, as bushfires and drought increasingly threaten their habitat.

