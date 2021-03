Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 20:09 Hits: 0

The United Nations said on Thursday it is "now abundantly clear to all" that Eritrean troops are operating throughout Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and "well-corroborated" reports suggest they are responsible for atrocities.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un--us-demand-eritrean-troops-leave-ethiopia-s-tigray-region-14336646